Sam Howell is the NFL’s leading passer through 10 weeks. The Commanders hope he’s their long-term QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Sam Howell is the NFL’s leading passer with 2,783 yards, and his 264 completions are also the most of any quarterback through the first 10 weeks of the season. He’s the focal point of the Washington Commanders’ season as the organization hopes to have finally found a long-term solution at the most important position in football. Expect them to keep throwing the ball a lot this weekend against the New York Giants and down the stretch as Howell tries to keep the job beyond this year.

