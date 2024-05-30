Sam Howell adjusting going from being a starter in Washington to likely backup in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Sam Howell is going from being the starter for all 17 games last season with Washington to likely being a backup quarterback now in Seattle. He’s still competing for the starting job but seems OK with the situation he now finds himself in. Howell was traded from Washington to Seattle during the offseason when a coaching change and a high draft pick for the Commanders made it clear he likely didn’t have a role there moving forward. Howell is expected to be the backup to Geno Smith in Seattle, but the Seahawks have confidence in him to the point of not worrying about selecting a QB in the draft.

