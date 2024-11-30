Sam Houston holds off Liberty 20-18, Bearkats remain in contention for Conference USA title game

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Watson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to Simeon Edwards and Sam Houston held off Liberty 20-18 to remain in contention for the Conference USA title game. Liberty’s Kaidon Salter scored on a 33-yard run to cap a six-play, 64-yard drive with 1:10 remaining, but the Flames failed on the two-point conversion attempt. The Bearkats will need Jacksonville State to beat Western Kentucky to make the championship. Jay Ducker added 96 yards on the ground for Sam Houston (9-3, 6-2). Quinton Cooley had 90 yards rushing on 19 carries for Liberty (8-3, 5-3).

