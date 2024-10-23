Sam Houston becomes bowl eligible in its first season following a 2-year transition to the FBS

MIAMI (AP) — Jase Bauer threw for 76 yards and rushed for 72 more in his first career start for Sam Houston, and the Bearkats held off Florida International 10-7 on Tuesday night to become bowl eligible in their first season following a two-year transition to the FBS. Sam Houston (6-2, 3-1 Conference USA) become the fourth consecutive program to make the transition up and become bowl eligible within the first two seasons of being in the FBS. Sam Houston opened the scoring with 6:38 left in the third quarter when DJ McKinney scored from 1-yard out. FIU answered with a 12-play, 65-yard drive ending in Chayden Peery’s 25-yard scoring pass to Eric Rivers to tie it at 7-all. Christian Pavon made a 20-yard field goal with 1:57 left.

