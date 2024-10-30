Sam Houston beats Louisiana Tech 9-3 in the lowest scoring FBS game this season

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jay Ducker rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Sam Houston capitalized on four turnovers to beat Louisiana Tech 9-3 on Tuesday night in the lowest scoring FBS game this season. The Bearkats were also involved in the lowest scoring game of the season last week — a 10-7 victory over Florida International. Sam Houston (7-2, 4-1 Conference USA) has won 10 of 13 games since starting its venture into FBS with an 0-8 start in 2023. Louisiana Tech had seven possessions inside the Sam Houston 40-yard line, but only scored on Buck Buchanan’s 25-yard field goal in the first quarter.

