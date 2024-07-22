Sam Hauser agrees to four-year, $45 million extension with Celtics, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the details says the Boston Celtics have locked up another member of their championship core, agreeing to a four-year, $45 million extension with Sam Hauser. Hauser’s 197 3-pointers were second on the Celtics behind only Jayson Tatum, and now he has joined his All-Star teammate and guard Derrick White in agreeing to extensions this summer. Hauser will earn $2 million next season before his extension begins in the 2025-26 season. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because it had not been announced.

