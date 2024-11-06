Salzburg win in Champions League is 1st in eight games for Red Bull teams Jürgen Klopp will join

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The Red Bull family of soccer clubs that will soon be overseen by Jürgen Klopp has finally got a first win in the Champions League. Before Salzburg’s 3-1 victory at Feyenoord on Wednesday, it had been a combined seven straight losses in the league stage of the elite competition for the Austrian side and Bundesliga team Leipzig. They are backed by the energy drinks giant. Salzburg forward Karim Konaté scored twice at Feyenoord. It was a first Champions League win as a head coach for Klopp’s long-time assistant at Liverpool, Pep Lijnders. Klopp is joining Red Bull’s global network of soccer clubs to direct overall strategy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.