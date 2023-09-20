Salzburg seizes on Benfica’s blunders in 2-0 win in the Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica has handed Salzburg the chances the Austrian champion needed for a 2-0 win in the Champions League. Salzburg missed one early penalty but was handed another for a needless handball soon after. That put it on course for a surprise win as Benfica played more than 75 minutes with 10 players. Roko Šimić scored the second penalty to give Salzburg the lead and he also assisted the second goal after four Salzburg players were able to get in behind Benfica’s defense on the break.

