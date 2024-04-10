Salvador Perez leads Royals past Astros 4-3 for 5th straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Garrett Hampson began the Kansas City 10th on second as the automatic runner, replacing Vinnie Pasquantino. Hampson raced home when Perez led off the inning with a single to center against Wander Suero (0-1).

James McArthur (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Perez and Nelson Velázquez each had two hits for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia each drove in a run.

Yordan Alvarez had four hits and two RBIs for Houston, which had won two in a row. Jeremy Peña had two hits and scored a run.

Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubón celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Yordan Alvarez double in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals during a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga

The Astros loaded the bases with three straight singles to start the first inning, but Cole Ragans limited the damage to a run-scoring fielder’s choice for Yainer Diaz.

Alvarez singled in Peña with two out in the second, and then doubled home Mauricio Dubón in the fourth.

Ragans surrendered 10 hits in five innings for Kansas City. He struck out five and walked one.

Houston went 5 for 18 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.

