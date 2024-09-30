Salvador Perez is back in the MLB playoffs with the Royals and ready to face the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is back in the MLB playoffs nearly a decade after helping the club win a World Series championship. Perez and the Royals will open their AL Wild Card Series at the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. He is the only member of the KC roster who was on the team when it earned the title in 2015 and he spent some time on the eve of his return to the postseason catching up with old pals who were his teammates back then. The 34-year-old catcher from Venezuela is a nine-time All-Star who is seen as a leader on the field and off.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.