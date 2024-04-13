Salvador Perez homers, Bobby Witt Jr. scores 4 times as Royals beat Mets 11-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez had four RBIs on two hits and Bobby Witt Jr. scored four times to lead the Kansas City Royals to an 11-7 win over the New York Mets on Saturday.

The four-run game was the second of the week for Witt, who scored four times in Thursday’s 13-3 win over the Houston Astros. He just missed scoring a fifth run in the sixth inning Saturday, when Brandon Nimmo robbed him of a three-run homer with a leaping catch at the right-centerfield wall.

Perez, who won the 2015 World Series MVP when Kansas City beat the Mets in five games, also homered and Nick Loftin collected a career-high three RBIs as the Royals improved to 10-5 — just the seventh time in franchise history the Royals have won at least 10 of their first 15 games.

Hunter Renfroe had a two-run double while Nelson Velázquez and Freddy Fermin had an RBI hit apiece.

Alec Marsh (2-0) gave up four runs in five innings.

Pete Alonso hit solo homers to left in the third and sixth and finished with three RBIs for the Mets, who were trying to get to .500 for the first time this season. The multi-homer game was the 20th for Alonso, leaving him just two shy of Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record.

Sean Manaea (1-1) allowed eight runs (six earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered just one run over 11 innings in his first two starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: IF Michael Massey (lower back strain) was slated to resume his rehab assignment with Double-A Omaha Saturday. Massey had a scheduled day off Friday after going 6 of 14 the previous three games.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder strain), who is on the 60-day injured list and ineligible to return until May 27, was slated to throw from 120 feet Saturday. … Manager Carlos Mendoza said DH J.D. Martinez (back) is still not participating in baseball activities, four days after he received a cortisone shot. … RHP Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder) is scheduled to throw an inning for Single-A Brooklyn on Sunday.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday, when the Mets plan to recall RHP José Buttó (0-0, 1.50 ERA) from Triple-A Syracuse to start against Royals LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 2.60 ERA).

