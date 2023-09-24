Salters leads Liberty to 38-6 romp over Florida International

MIAMI (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Billy Lucas and Quinton Cooley both topped 100 yards rushing and Liberty thumped Florida International 38-6 in the Panthers’ Conference USA opener. Salter capped an eight-play drive on the Flames’ first possession with a 9-yard touchdown toss to Bentley Hanshaw. Salter needed just three plays on the next drive, throwing a 68-yard scoring strike to Treon Sibley for a 14-0 lead. Lucas scored on an 18-yard run and Nick Brown kicked a 41-yard field goal to give Liberty (4-0, 2-0) a 24-6 lead at the half. Keyone Jenkins completed 9 of 21 passes for 133 yards with one interception for FlU (3-2). His 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the lone score for the Panthers.

