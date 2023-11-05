Salter’s 4 TD passes help Liberty beat Louisiana Tech 56-30, improve to 9-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw four touchdown passes, Quinton Cooley and Aaron Bedgood scored two touchdowns apiece and Liberty beat Louisiana Tech 56-30 to improve to 9-0 for the first time in program history. Jacob Barnes made a 26-yard field goal to open the scoring with 11:21 left in the first quarter but Salter answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bentley Hanshaw just over a minute later and threw a 24-yard scoring strike to CJ Daniels that made it 14-3 with 1:27 remaining in the period. Bedgood scored on a 5-yard run and his 4-yard touchdown reception with 6 seconds left in the half gave the Flames a 28-10 lead. Hank Bachmeier passed for 304 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech. Keith Willis Jr. scored two short rushing touchdowns.

