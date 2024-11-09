Salter passes for 2 TDs, runs for another in Liberty’s 37-17 win over Middle Tennessee State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Liberty beat Middle Tennessee State 37-17 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing skid and become bowl-eligible. The Blue Raiders scored first on Nicholas Vattiato’s 6-yard pass to Hayes Sutton. But Salter tied it with a 41-yard run in the first quarter and the Flames added three more touchdowns in the second to build a 27-7 halftime lead. Salter passed for 154 yards and rushed for 94 more. Quinton Cooley rushed for 136 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.

