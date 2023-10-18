Salter passes for 2 TDs, Cooley runs for three TDs, Liberty beats Middle Tennessee 42-35

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw two touchdowns passes and added 160 yards rushing, Quinton Cooley scored three rushing touchdown and Liberty beat Middle Tennessee 42-35. Salter was 12-of-20 passing for 140 yards and Cooley had 123 yards rushing on 22 carries for Liberty. Vattiato completed 24 of 37 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns — all to different receivers — for Middle Tennessee but was just 2-of-10 passing for 17 yards with two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Zack Dobson added a 2-yard run and a 72-yard catch-and-run. Liberty, which joined the conference in July, became the first team in history to win its first five C-USA games. First-year coach Jamey Chadwell became the only Flames coach to win each of his first seven games with the team.

