Sallói sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 victory over Timbers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored the go-ahead goal and Sporting Kansas City used an own-goal by Portland’s Larrys Mabiala to provide some cushion in a 4-1 victory over the Timbers. Portland jumped on top early on Franck Boli’s third goal of the season — unassisted in the 8th minute. Erik Thommy scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (3-8-4) when he took a pass from Marinos Tzionis in the 33rd minute and notched his second goal this season. Things fell apart for the Timbers (4-7-4) over a two-minute span of the second half.

