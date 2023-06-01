Sallói, Kinda lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda both had a goal and an assist to power Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas after a lengthy weather delay to begin the match. Sallói picked up his fourth assist of the season on a goal by Kinda — his second — in the 41st minute as Sporting KC (4-8-4) took a lead into halftime. Sallói scored his fourth goal — with an assist from Kinda — to provide some cushion in the 60th minute. Sallói has scored 11 goals in 18 matches against Dallas in all competitions, more than double his total against any other opponent. Dallas (6-4-5) avoided a shutout when Jesús Ferreira scored in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Facundo Quignon.

