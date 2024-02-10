Sallis scores career-high 33 to lead Wake Forest over N.C. State; Horne has 31 points for Wolfpack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored a career-high 33 points and Wake Forest outlasted North Carolina State and DJ Horne 83-79 on Saturday to split their season series. Gonzaga transfer Sallis was 12-of-17 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and made all five of his free throws. Sallis’ final two free throws came with 1.7 seconds left after Horne was short on a well-defended midrange jumper. Horne finished with a season-high 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including 4 of 7 from the arc. Andrew Carr’s shot in the paint gave the Demon Deacons the final lead with 18.1 seconds left.

