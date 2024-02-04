Sallis scores 24, white-hot Wake Forest beats Orange 99-70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 24 points, Kevin Miller added 21 and Cameron Hildreth had a double-double to help hot-shooting Wake Forest beat Syracuse 99-70. Hildreth finished with 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Andrew Carr scored 16 points for Wake Forest. Sallis made 7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and Miller was 8-of-11 shooting for the Demon Deacons, who shot a season-high 66% and hit 12 of 19 from behind the arc. JJ Starling scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and Judah Mintz finished with 13 points and six assists for Syracuse.

