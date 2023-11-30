Sallis scores 24 points, Carr 22 and Wake Forest pulls away late to top Florida in ACC/SEC Challenge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 24 points, Andrew Carr had 22 and Wake Forest pulled away in the final minutes to beat Florida 82-71 on Wednesday night in an ACC/SEC Challenge game. Carr was 8 of 13 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and Sallis 8 of 15. Cameron Hildreth added 18 points and Kevin Miller had 10 for the Demon Deacons (4-3). Riley Kugel scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting with four 3-pointers, and Zyon Pullin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Tyrese Samuel scored 12 points each for the Gators (4-3). The game was tied with four minutes remaining before the Deacons edged away. Sallis’ three-point play gave Wake Forest a seven-point lead with a minute-and-a-half left.

