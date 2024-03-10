Sallis scores 22 points and Wake Forest beats Clemson 81-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Wake Forest defeated Clemson 81-76 in a regular-season finale on Saturday night. Andrew Carr scored 12 of his 17 points and Efton Reid all 12 of his in the second half for Demon Deacons, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Cameron Hildreth added 11 points and seven rebounds. The Deacons shot 58%. PJ Hall scored 16 of his 18 points and Chase Hunter 15 of his 17 in the second half for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III added 14 points and Jack Clark 10. Clemson shot 46% overall but was over 58% in the second half.

