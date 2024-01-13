Sallis scores 21 points to lead the way for Wake Forest past Virginia 66-47

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored a season-high 21 points and Andrew Carr recorded a double-double and Wake Forest used the second half to distance itself from Virginia in a 66-47 win. Carr scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Demon Deacons led 27-21 at halftime and started the second half outscoring Virginia 10-2 in the first 3:35 to take a 37-23 advantage and stayed up by double figures for the remainder. Wake Forest continued to extend the margin and led 52-35 with 7:34 left. ece Beekman was the lone Cavalier in double figures with 10 points and shot 3 for 12.

