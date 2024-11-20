Sallis scores 20, Hildreth adds 18 and 6 assists; Wake Forest beats Western Carolina 82-69

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, Cameron Hildreth added 18 points and six assists and Wake Forest beat Western Carolina 82-69. Parker Friedrichsen hit four of the Demon Deacons’ 12 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Each team shot 43% from the field but Wake Forest (5-1) scored 22 points off 21 Western Carolina turnovers. Cord Stansberry and Ice Emery scored 20 points apiece for Western Carolina (2-2). The Demon Deacons hit four 3s, two by Friedrichsen, and Hildreth converted a three-point play before Sallis hit a jumper to cap a 22-3 run that gave them the lead for good and made it 36-20 with 5:24 left in the first half.

