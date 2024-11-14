Sallis, Hildreth combine for the last 4 points, lead Wake Forest over South Carolina Upstate 85-80

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 23 points, Cameron Hildreth added 18 and the pair combined for the last four points to push Wake Forest past South Carolina Upstate 85-80. Karmani Gregory’s 3-pointer pulled South Carolina Upstate to 81-80 with 28 seconds left. Sallis answered with a pair of free throws. On the ensuing possession, Hildreth grabbed the rebound from Breylin Garcia’s missed layup and then added two free throws to seal it. Mister Dean scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead South Carolina Upstate (1-3), which led 67-61 with 8:08 remaining.

