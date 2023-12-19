Sallis, Carr help Wake Forest cruise to an 88-59 victory over Delaware State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 19 points, Andrew Carr added a double-double and Wake Forest cruised to an 88-59 victory over Delaware State. Sallis made 6 of 15 shots but only 1 of 6 from 3-point range for the Demon Deacons (7-3), who have won five in a row — all by double digits. Carr finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Miller pitched in with 17 points and five assists. Cameron Hildreth scored 14 with four assists. Freshman reserve Parker Friedrichsen had 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from distance. Martaz Robinson had 15 points and eight rebounds to pace the Hornets (6-8), who have lost two straight after a four-game win streak. Jevin Muniz totaled 12 points and five boards.

