Saliba’s goal helps Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 to climb into 2nd place in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — William Saliba has scored his first goal of the season as Arsenal climbed into second place in the Premier League with a 3-1 home win over Burnley despite finishing the game with 10 men. Saliba headed home a corner to restore Arsenal’s lead in the 57th minute, shortly after Josh Brownhill had equalized against the run of play at the Emirates. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring just before the halftime break and Oleksandr Zinchenko made the game safe with a leaping volley in the 74th. That two-goal cushion proved comforting when substitute Fabio Vieira was sent off in the 83rd with a studs-up challenge on Brownhill.

