Salernitana hires Liverani to replace Inzaghi as coach with the club hoping for another ‘miracle’

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Struggling Serie A club Salernitana is hoping for another “sporting miracle” after firing coach Filippo Inzaghi and replacing him with Fabio Liverani in the hopes of staving off relegation again. It is the third coaching change of a troubled season for Salernitana, which is bottom of Serie A and five points from safety. Even Salernitana general manager Walter Sabatini acknowledged at a news conference to present Liverani on Monday that the team’s chances of “of securing safety is 3.5 %.” Liverani says “I accepted this challenge because I see the quality in this team and I believe we can aim to get closer to those ahead of us.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.