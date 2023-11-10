Salernitana draw 2-2 with Sassuolo in Italian league. Genoa beats Verona 1-0.

ROME (AP) — Norwegian striker Kristian Thorstvedt scored twice as Sassuolo came from behind to draw 2-2 with Salernitana. The visitors were 2-0 up after 17 minutes but Thorstvedt’s brace means Salernitana is still looking for its first win of the league season. The draw was a blow to coach Filippo Inzaghi, who has yet to win any of his four league games since taking charge last month. Genoa beat Verona 1-0 to extend the visitors’ winless run to 11 games.

