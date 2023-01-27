Salernitana beats Lecce 2-1 for first win in nearly 3 months

By The Associated Press
Salernitana's Boulaye Dia celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Salernitana, at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Friday Jan. 27, 2023. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Evangelista]

MILAN (AP) — Salernitana has won at Lecce 2-1 to leapfrog its opponent and gain ground in the battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in Serie A. Victory lifted Salernitana up to 19th. It is nine points above the relegation zone and a point above Lecce. Spezia is three points below Salernitana after losing at Bologna 2-0. Bologna had been wary of being dragged into a relegation scrap but is now just two points behind the final qualifying spot for European competition.

