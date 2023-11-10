Salernitana and coach Inzaghi still seeking first win after Sassuolo fight back to draw 2-2 in Italy

ROME (AP) — Norwegian striker Kristian Thorstvedt scored twice as Sassuolo came from behind to draw 2-2 with Salernitana. The visitors were 2-0 up after 17 minutes but Thorstvedt’s brace means Salernitana is still looking for its first win of the league season. The draw was a blow to coach Filippo Inzaghi, who has yet to win any of his four league games since taking charge last month. Salernitana remains rooted to the bottom of the table with just five points from 12 games.

