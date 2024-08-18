Sale strikes out 10 in 14th win and Braves hit 3 HRs to rout Angels 11-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chris Sale struck out 10 in his 14th win and Marcell Ozuna went 3 for 3 with an early three-run homer as the Atlanta Braves blew out the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Saturday night.

Whit Merrifield and Ramón Laureano also went deep for the Braves, who improved to 5-3 since a six-game losing streak. They remained a game ahead of the New York Mets for the final National League playoff berth.

Sale (14-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings, tying Detroit ace Tarik Skubal for the major league lead in wins. The eight-time All-Star moved to 8-0 in 11 appearances (nine starts) against the Angels with a 1.24 ERA — his lowest versus any team he’s faced at least 10 times.

Nolan Schanuel had three hits for the Angels and Kevin Pillar drove in two runs against his former club as Los Angeles dropped to 1-4 on a six-game homestand. Griffin Canning (4-11) gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

