Sale of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars to group led by MLB’s Cubs co-owner is finalized

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League formally approved the sale of the Chicago Red Stars to an ownership group led by Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts. The league’s Board of Governors on Friday unanimously approved the $60 million deal. Ricketts and her family have owned the Cubs since 2009. She is also a minority owner of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. The new Red Stars ownership group also includes Debra Cafaro, chairman and CEO of Ventas and a partner in the Pittsburgh Penguins ownership group; Impact Engine CEO Jessica Droste Yagan; Laura Desmond, chair and CEO of smartly.io; Sidney Dillard, a partner at Chicago’s Loop Capital; and others.

