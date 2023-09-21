Sale of Ottawa Senators to group led by Michael Andlauer has been approved, NHL says

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The sale of the Ottawa Senators is finally official. The NHL announced Thursday that the transfer of the club to a group led by Michael Andlauer has been unanimously approved by the league’s board of governors, and that the transaction has been completed. The Senators said Andlauer will assume control of the team’s operations effective immediately. The Senators went up for sale last November following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk, whose daughters are retaining 10% of the team.

