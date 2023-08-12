Sale faces Cabrera for last time, jokes, ‘I helped you get to Hall of Fame.’

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale retired Miguel Cabrera on a groundout for the second out in the fifth inning — the 14th straight Tigers batter to go down quietly. Then the Red Sox starter said something to the 2012 AL Triple Crown winner and two-time MVP as he jogged back to the dugout. Sale told reporters afterward that he helped Cabrera get to the Hall of Fame. Cabrera came to the plate 70 times against Sale in their careers, batting .288 with four homers and 19 strikeouts.

