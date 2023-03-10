Salary cap-squeezed Bills handcuffed entering free agency

The salary cap-squeezed Buffalo Bills have to first start cutting players or restructuring contracts before they can even begin addressing their needs in free agency. The team needs to shed close to $20 million in payroll in order to get under the cap once the league year begins. And the Bills will have several needs to address with the likelihood they’ll be unable to re-sign key defensive fixtures, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.

