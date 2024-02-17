Salah’s back and Liverpool and Arsenal win big in the EPL as Man City slips

Big wins for Liverpool and Arsenal feel even bigger after Manchester City lost ground in the race for the English Premier League title. Leader Liverpool won at Brentford 4-1 and Arsenal routed Burnley 5-0 before City was held by Chelsea to 1-1. There is still a lot of soccer to come and City has a game in hand but a rare slip by Pep Guardiola’s defending champion could prove to be a key moment in the campaign. It took a deflected strike from Rodri in the 83rd minute for City to salvage a draw after former player Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea a first half lead.

