Salah’s back and Liverpool and Arsenal earn big wins in EPL title race

Mohamed Salah is back from injury and back among the goals in the English Premier League. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thankful for the return of his talismanic striker but he was left counting the cost after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota added to his injury concerns while beating Brentford 4-1. Salah was a month out with a hamstring injury. Liverpool’s lead over Arsenal is only two points after the Gunners’ latest rout. After hammering West Ham 6-0 last week, Arsenal won 5-0 at Burnley. Bukayo Saka scored twice at Turf Moor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.