Salah’s agent says Egypt star’s injury is worse than previously feared

Mohamed Salah’s agent says the player’s injury is more serious than previously stated and that the Liverpool star will be out for three to four weeks. That would rule out a return to the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt. Ramy Abbas Issa wrote on X that Salah’s “best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.” The Egyptian Football Association had already said that Salah will be leaving the rest of the national team squad and returning to Liverpool for rehabilitation after its final Africa Cup group game against Cape Verde on Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.