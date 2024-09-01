Salah treating this season as his last at Liverpool and says no approach yet about a new contract

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah says he has yet to be approached by Liverpool over a new contract and is treating this season as his final one at Anfield. The Egypt forward is into the last year of his contract. He scored one goal and set up two more in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and then was in bullish mood in an interview with British broadcaster Sky Sports. Salah says “as you know, it’s my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it. I don’t want to think about it.” Salah says “nobody at the club (has) talked to me yet about contracts.”

