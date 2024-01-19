Salah to miss 2 games at Africa Cup with strained leg muscle

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Egypt’s soccer federation says Mohamed Salah will miss the team’s next two games at the Africa Cup of Nations with a strain in the posterior muscle of his leg. The federation says x-rays confirmed the extent of the injury that forced Salah off early during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday. Salah went off injured toward the end of the first half after sitting on the field and holding the back of his left thigh. Egypt has yet to win a game at the Africa Cup. The “Pharaohs” are second on two points behind group winner Cape Verde. Only the top two in each group are assured of advancing.

