Salah status a last-minute decision for League Cup final against Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says forward Mohamed Salah’s availability for the English League Cup final against Chelsea will be a last-minute decision. Two other key players — forward Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai — are in similar spots with their respective injuries ahead of Sunday’s match at Wembley Stadium. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders says all three will be evaluated after two more training sessions.

