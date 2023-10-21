Salah scores twice as Liverpool beats 10-man Everton 2-0 in Merseyside derby in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool needed two late goals by Mohamed Salah to get past 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Premier League in a Merseyside derby dominated by refereeing decisions. Ashley Young picked up two yellow cards in the opening 37 minutes at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate avoided a second yellow card himself just after the hour mark for a blatant foul and was immediately substituted. Everton manager Sean Dyche raged on the sidelines and he endured more frustration when Michael Keane gave away a penalty. Salah dispatched it in front of The Kop in the 75th minute for his sixth league goal and added another in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

