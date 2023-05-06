Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal at Anfield as Liverpool’s resurgence in form continued with a 1-0 win against Brentford in the English Premier League. Salah’s 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line but saw him become the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions. More importantly for the Merseyside club, a sixth straight win moved it to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and still in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Salah has 30 goals for a third successive season.

