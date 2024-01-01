Salah scores 2 after changing boots as Liverpool beats Newcastle to open up 3-point lead

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah is heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations on the back of a starring role for Liverpool in its 4-2 win over Newcastle that opened up a three-point lead in the English Premier League. An individual performance that started with his latest failure from the penalty spot ended with Salah scoring Liverpool’s first and last goals and having a hand in the other two for his team in a chaotic game in wet and wild conditions at Anfield. The league pauses for the FA Cup and then a winter break lasting much of the rest of January with Liverpool looking the team most likely to stop Manchester City winning an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.