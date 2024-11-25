Salah says he is ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool as he enters final months of contract

Mohamed Salah has raised doubts about his Liverpool future saying he is yet to be offered an extension to his contract which expires at the end of the season. Salah spoke to reporters after scoring two goals in Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday and suggested he is more likely to leave than stay with the Premier League leader. Salah’s goals saw Liverpool extend its lead at the top of the standings to eight points. The Egypt international is 32 and has been at the club since 2017. He has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances this season.

