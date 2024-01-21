Salah remains convinced he will win the Africa Cup with Egypt ‘sooner or later’

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mohamed Salah is still convinced he will win the Africa Cup of Nations “sooner or later” despite his injury and Egypt’s underwhelming start to the current edition. The two-time African player of the year has never won the Africa Cup. He came closest at the last edition and in 2017 when Egypt lost in the final on both occasions. Salah says, “It will happen somehow. That’s what I believe.” He adds: “And whatever I believe, I achieve. So, it will happen. Sooner or later, it will happen.” To make sure Egypt advances to the knockout stage of the current edition in Ivory Coast, the “Pharaohs” on Monday need to beat Group B winner Cape Verde without the injured Salah.

