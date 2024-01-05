Salah quick return to Liverpool from Africa Cup unlikely. But Klopp still hopes for Egypt early exit

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has wished Mohamed Salah good luck for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Well, sort of. Liverpool’s top scorer this season could be absent for more than a month depending on how Egypt performs in the Ivory Coast. If Egypt reaches the final — like it did in 2022 — it would mean Salah missing at least seven Liverpool games and potentially eight if the Merseyside club gets past Arsenal on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup. Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo will also be out of the lineup on international duty for Japan at the Asian Cup. Klopp says “I would be overly happy if they go out of the group stage.”

