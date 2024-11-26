Salah ‘in a good place’ at Liverpool despite contract impasse, says Slot

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes Mohamed Salah is “in a good place” and isn’t affected by his contract impasse with the club. Salah’s latest deal expires at the end of this season and he told reporters after Liverpool’s 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday that he was disappointed to not have received a new contract offer, saying: “I’m probably more out than in.” The issue dominated Liverpool’s news conference ahead of Wednesday’s match against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Slot was keen to play down any friction with Salah and even suggested the situation is making the winger play as well as ever.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.