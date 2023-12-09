Salah hailed as ‘super, super special’ after 200th goal for Liverpool sparks win

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool is brewing another special season after his 200th goal for the club sparked a comeback win in the English Premier League. Salah scored straight after Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th minute. Liverpool suddenly took control and prevailed 2-1 and took top spot in the league. He can see similarities in their campaign to the league title run in 2019-20. He sees a fighting mindset. Manager Jurgen Klopp hailed him as “a super, super special player.” Salah became the fifth man to reach 200 goals for Liverpool. He also reached 150 in the Premier League era, making the top 10. He says, “When we win the game and I score goals it’s a great feeling.”

