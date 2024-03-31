Salah fires title-chasing Liverpool to 2-1 win against Brighton, top of the standings

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has fired Liverpool to a 2-1 comeback win against Brighton in the Premier League and provisionally moved the Merseyside team to the top of the standings. Salah struck in the 65th minute at Anfield to keep Liverpool’s title challenge on track after Danny Welbeck had stunned the home crowd with an early goal. Luis Diaz evened the score before halftime and Salah secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s team with his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions. Manchester City and Arsenal were playing each other on Sunday and this was a chance for Liverpool to take advantage of at least one of its title rivals dropping points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.